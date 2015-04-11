NAB Labs to Demo Super Hi-Vision, LDM, HDR HFR
LAS VEGAS—On Monday at 4 p.m., NAB Labs will present a press conference introducing the 2015 NAB Labs Futures Park participants, featuring the latest innovations in media technology from around the world. The presser will be followed by a VIP reception, open to press. Exclusive exhibitor booth tours for press and VIPs will continue until 6 p.m.
Among items to be previewed are NHK's Super Hi-Vision system (8K video, 22.2-channel audio, with new content including 2014 FIFA World Cup footage), an over-the-air demonstration of Layer Division Multiplexing (LDM) transmission proposed for the ATSC 3.0 standard, a new immersive sound system standard, hybrid TV broadcasting demonstrations, AM and FM radio improvements, a flexible datacasting proposal, audio loudness tools, new robust and efficient RF methodologies, advanced media preservation, file-based workflow and emergency alerting systems, and numerous other 4K, 8K, 3D, high-dynamic range and high-frame rate video developments.
Representatives of NAB Labs, NHK Science and Technology Research Laboratories (NHK-STRL), Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), Project DAVID and Rochester Institute of Technology will be on hand.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox