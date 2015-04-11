NAB Labs to Demo Super Hi-Vision, LDM, HDR HFR

LAS VEGAS—On Monday at 4 p.m., NAB Labs will present a press conference introducing the 2015 NAB Labs Futures Park participants, featuring the latest innovations in media technology from around the world. The presser will be followed by a VIP reception, open to press. Exclusive exhibitor booth tours for press and VIPs will continue until 6 p.m.



Among items to be previewed are NHK's Super Hi-Vision system (8K video, 22.2-channel audio, with new content including 2014 FIFA World Cup footage), an over-the-air demonstration of Layer Division Multiplexing (LDM) transmission proposed for the ATSC 3.0 standard, a new immersive sound system standard, hybrid TV broadcasting demonstrations, AM and FM radio improvements, a flexible datacasting proposal, audio loudness tools, new robust and efficient RF methodologies, advanced media preservation, file-based workflow and emergency alerting systems, and numerous other 4K, 8K, 3D, high-dynamic range and high-frame rate video developments.



Representatives of NAB Labs, NHK Science and Technology Research Laboratories (NHK-STRL), Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), Project DAVID and Rochester Institute of Technology will be on hand.









