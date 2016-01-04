NAB Labs Invests in Yet Analytics

WASHINGTON—The technology division of the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Labs, has gone just a bit a ways up 95 to invest in Yet Analytics. The Baltimore-based company uses open source technologies to provide platforms for multi-source collection and analysis of human and machine performance data within Fortune 500 companies and other organizations.

The technology, which was developed by the Department of Defense, simplifies and leverages big data analytics. Yet Analytics utilizes it in an effort to improve workforce efficiency. NAB Lab’s investment in Yet Analytics will provide funding for the development of big data and analytics technologies.

“The technology has the potential to help broadcasters identify workflow efficiencies and provide audience measurement enhancements that detect viewer preferences and facilitate target advertising,” said Sam Matheny, NAB Chief Technology Officer.

Yet Analytics was founded in 2014. In 2015 it received the Nielsen Data Visionary Award at TechCrunch Disrupt SF.