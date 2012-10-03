NAB is Accepting Nominations for 2013 Engineering Achievement Awards

WASHINGTON–The National Association of Broadcasters is currently accepting nominations for the 2013 NAB Engineering Achievement Awards.



Established in 1959, the NAB Engineering Achievement Award is presented each year to an individual for their outstanding accomplishments in the broadcast industry. Since 1991, the NAB has given out separate awards for achievements in radio and television. Winners will be recognized at the Technology Luncheon at 2013 NAB Show on April 10 in Las Vegas, Nev.



Candidates for the Radio Engineering Achievement Award must be or have been an owner, officer or employee of any company, subsidiary or division whose primary business is broadcasting or directly supports broadcasting, including employees of the federal government directly engaged in broadcast engineering work.



The candidates for the Engineering Achievement Awards will be evaluated on the basis of a single significant contribution or multiple contributions made over a period of time that, taken together, have significantly advanced the state of the art of broadcast engineering. The merits of the contributions are the sole factors that will be taken into account.



Candidates shall have made contributions in the following categories:



•Inventions



•Dissemination of technical knowledge and literature



•Leadership in broadcast engineering affairs



•An outstanding contribution, which, in the opinion of the NAB Executive Committee, warrants consideration.



The period of time encompassed by the engineering contributions of the candidates for the awards should be reasonable, as the Committee will emphasize the more recent achievements of the nominees.



The NAB Executive Committee will select the award winners. Recent recipients from the television industry include: Glenn Reitmeier of NBC Universal, Thomas B. Keller (consultant), Mark Richer of Advanced Television Systems Committee, Sterling Davis of Cox Broadcasting and Antoon Uytendaele of ABC Inc.



The nomination form is available through the NAB’s wesbite. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 21, 2013.



