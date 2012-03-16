NAB: Genachowski to Address 2012 Show



WASHINGTON: FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski will address this year’s NAB Show audience, NAB announced earlier this week. He is scheduled to speak Monday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m.



Genachowski was appointed to head up the FCC in June of 2009. He previously served in both the private and public sectors, co-founding LaunchBox Digital and Rock Creek Ventures and serving as special advisor to General Atlantic.



Genachowski also served as chief counsel to FCC Chairman Reed Hundt and as special counsel to then-FCC General Counsel William Kennard, who was later named FCC Chairman.



"We are pleased Chairman Genachowski will join us again at the NAB Show and look forward to hearing his perspective on the communications policy issues before the Commission," said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith, in a press release. "With the FCC poised to tackle the incentive auction legislation and many other critical regulatory issues this year, the Chairman's address presents a welcome opportunity to engage in productive dialogue on issues that impact the future of broadcasting."



