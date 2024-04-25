NAB Board Election Results Announced

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced the results of the 2024 NAB Radio and Television Board of Directors elections. The two-year terms of the elected board members will begin in June 2024.

New board members are listed in italics; other Board members listed below have been re-elected.

NAB Television Board Elections

Lynn Beall, Executive Vice President and COO, Media Operations, Tegna

David Griffin, CEO, Griffin Communications

Deb McDermott, CEO, Standard Media Group

Amy Liz Pittenger, Executive Vice President, Bahakel Communications, Ltd.

Nicholas Radziul, Senior Vice President, Distribution and Government Affairs, Hearst Television

Pam Teague, Chief Operating Officer, Sarkes Tarzian Inc.

NAB Radio Board Elections

(Even-numbered districts)

Mary Menna, Vice President and Market Manager, Beasley Media (District 2 – N.Y., N.J.)

Chris Forgy, President and CEO, Saga Communications (District 6 – N.C., S.C.)

Jerry “J” Chapman, President and majority owner, Woof Boom Radio (District 10 – Ind.)

Jeanna Berge, President, Multi-Platform Group, iHeart Media (District 14 – Iowa, Wis.)

Ben Downs, Vice President. Bryan Broadcasting (District 18 - Southern Texas)

Tim Swift, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Technology, Bonneville International Corporation (District 22 – Ariz., Nev., N.M., Utah)

Leonard Wheeler, President, Mel Wheeler, Inc. (District 4 – Del., D.C., Md., Va.)

Flynn Foster, President/Owner, Guaranty Media (District 8 – La., Miss.)

Erik Hellum, Chief Operating Officer, Townsquare Media (District 12 – Mo., Kan.)

Andrew Sutor, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Audacy (District 16 – Colo., Neb.)

Larry Patrick, Managing Partner, Legend Communications, LLC (District 20 – Mont., Idaho, Wyo.)

Bob Proffitt, President and CEO, Alpha Media LLC (District 24 – Southern Calif., Guam, Hawaii, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Island)

Effective immediately, Jerry “J” Chapman, president and majority owner, Woof Boom Radio will assume the District 10 (Ind.) board seat that was held by Michael Hulvey of Neuhoff Media.

Starting in June 2024, Eddie Harrell, Jr., regional vice president and general manager, Radio One Markets in Ohio, will be appointed to the designated seat held by Alfred Liggins, Urban One, Inc.