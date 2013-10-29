NAB Appoints New Government Relations Vice President

WASHINGTON—Jack Smedile will join theNational Association of Broadcasters as vice president of government relations, the association announced. He will report to NAB Executive Vice President of Government Relations Kelly Cole.



Smedile comes to NAB after four years on Capitol Hill with Senate Commerce Committee member and Vice Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), where he was the Senator’s policy advisor on telecommunications, technology and transportation issues. Prior to his tenure with Sen. Blunt, Smedile was a legislative assistant to Rep. Paul Broun (R-Ga.) and legislative director to Rep. Kenny Hulshof (R-Mo.).



Smedile’s background has given him experience with media, spectrum and Internet issues, as well as an understanding of broadcast legislative and regulatory challenges, according to a release.