NAB Announces Call for Speakers for CCW+SATCON 2014

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters is now accepting speaking proposals for the 2014 Content and Communications World and Satellite Communications Conference and Expo, held Nov. 12-13, 2014 in New York. CCW is a media, entertainment and communications technology event focusing on content creation, management and delivery technologies. SATCON offers a conference and exhibition serving companies in the satellite-enabled communications and content delivery industry.



NAB announced in December 2013 that it had purchased CCW and SATCON from JD Events.



NAB is seeking presenters with fresh ideas in the areas of media and entertainment technology, content and management. Highly valued topics include: case studies in new production workflows for broadcast engineers; distribution models for streaming, video on demand, linear, and multi-platform delivery; advancements in satellite technology with applications for commercial as well as military and government use; new developments in display technologies such as Ultra HD; and the latest in professional audio and enterprise video. In addition to topics related to broadcast technology, trends in media advertising, consumption, and new business models are sought for all content owners and platforms in sectors such as film and motion pictures, retail, religious institutions, military and government, education, and live events.



The deadline for speaking proposals is June 13. Additional information on the CCW+SATCON educational program, along with instructions on how to submit speaking proposals, is available online.