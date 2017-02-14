NAB Adds Gustafson, Martinez as VPs of Government Relations

Nicole Gustafson

WASHINGTON—Nicole Gustafson and Grisella Martinez join the staff of the National Association of Broadcasters. The pair will serve as vice presidents of government realtionas, reporting to Curtis LeGeyt, NAB executive vice president of government relations, starting Feb. 27.

Gustafson comes to the NAB after serving as the vice president of public policy and government affairs for the NFL. Additional stops in her career have included time working for members of Congress, including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), Rep. Eric Cantor (R-VA), Rep. Steven King (R-IA) and Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA). In addition to her role as vice president of government relations, Gustafson has also been tasked with the position of senior legislative counsel, government relations.

Grisella Martinez

Martinez previously served as policy director for the House Democratic Caucus under former Chairman Xavier Becerra (D-CA), and most recently served as special advisor to current Chair Joe Crowley (D-NY). She also worked for the National Immigration Law Center and the National Immigration Forum as the director of policy and legislative affairs.