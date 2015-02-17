NAB Accepting Nominations for New Digital Leadership Award

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters announced it will present the new NAB Digital Leadership Award at the 2015 NAB Show. The award will be presented to an individual at a broadcast station, group or network who has had a significant role in transforming a traditional broadcast business to succeed on digital media platforms in a measurable way. Consideration will be given to use of technology, mobile applications, social media, and/or web-based information management and marketing.



The honoree will be recognized at the 2015 NAB Show Technology Luncheon in Las Vegas on April 15. NAB is currently accepting nominations for the first NAB Digital Leadership Award through March 5, 2015. For more information on eligibility and to nominate an individual for the award, click here.



NAB Show will also feature expanded conference programing within the Broadcast Management Conference and Broadcast Engineering Conference designed for general managers and principal digital managers of stations and groups who have major responsibility for developing content and/or generating digital revenue.



The new “Digital Exchange Strategies for Television” workshop (formerly “Digital Think Tank” for television) will take place April 14 – 15. This two-day workshop covers issues of importance to TV managers who are moving their operations into the digital space. High level presentations will include the value of digital partnerships, social strategies, and multiplatform monetization ideas, including TV Everywhere. The workshop will also focus on the use of aerial robotics in broadcast, cybersecurity and programmatic options.



Additionally, the “Digital Strategies Exchange for Radio” (DSX4r), presented by NAB Labs, returns with a one-day workshop on Wednesday, April 15. The workshop will focus on new technologies affecting radio and provide non-technical managers with the tools needed to leverage their digital assets. Radio’s digital leaders and others will share a variety of best practices and updates on connected car technology, hybrid radio, digital audience measurement, branding, social media and emerging services.



