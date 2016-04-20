NAB 2016: Streambox Announces Product With NDI Support
LAS VEGAS—Streambox is highlighting its support for NewTek’s Network Device Interface with the launch of a new video streaming application.
The open standard for live production IP workflow over Ethernet networks allows the application to receive, de-bond and decode live video and stream it to other NDI compatible devices. This allows for virtual HD-SDI over Ethernet replacement, including distribution over LAN.
Additional features of the new application include the ability to receive live video from any Streambox encoder or server; full HD and SD support; compatible with Microsoft Windows; universal standard IP streaming; and the NDI system automatically detecting incoming streams via IP.
The Seattle-based Streambox is located at booth SU8125 at the 2016 NAB Show.
