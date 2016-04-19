NAB 2016: Imagine Introduces Selenio Video Delivery Edge

LAS VEGAS—Imagine Communications made a trio of announcements at the 2016 NAB Show, headlined by the introduction of the HTTP-to-User Datagram Protocol (UDP) gateway, Selenion Video Delivery Edge (VDE).

The Selenio VDE is designed to enable cable operators and other content distributors to boost video delivery and ad insertion infrastructures, while allowing the transition of operations to a virtualized environment based on generic computing and networking resources. Selenio VDE enables distributors to use HTTP-based core infrastructures to support customer devices, enabling ABR streaming and software-based dynamic ad insertion capabilities to deliver signals to set-top boxes using traditional QAM-based RF transmission infrastructure. Cable operators can also help the deployment of next-generation ad insertion platform, according to Imagine.

In addition to the unveiling of the Selenio VDE, Imagine announced that it was providing the core infrastructure for four new OB trucks for NEP U.K. via its Platinum IP3 routers. The new trucks will be capable of HD, 1080p HD and 4K/UHD production with the ability to switch between HD and UHD resolutions. Other Imagine products that will be utilized by the NEP trucks include Selenio MCP units, Selenio 6800+, Selenio X100 and Selenio X50 modular units.

Imagine also recently provided equipment to Latin-American broadcaster Globo for OB truck for UHD production. This technology, which includes the Platinum IP3 15RU router and Selenio MCP3 units, will be used to deliver UHD video signals during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro from Aug. 5-21.