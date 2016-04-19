NAB 2016: Ericsson Delivers MediaFirst Video Processing Unit

LAS VEGAS—Ericsson has announced the debut of its new media processing system, the Ericsson MediaFirst Video Processing unit. Combining a suite of processing capabilities and video compression research, as well as the ability to compliment the MediaFirst TV Platform, the MediaFirst Video Processing system provides a “cloud-centric” TV experience, according to the company’s press release.

There are three main elements to Ericsson’s new system: software-defined management and workflow is used to manage video processing configurations and architectures that cover multiple compute platforms; a suite of video coding algorithms and processing functions to build head-end functions to deliver video; and support for any compute environment to deploy MediaFirst Video Processing across private and public clouds and on Ericsson custom platforms.

Ericsson says that this is the first offering to come from the integration of its compression software with Envivio’s software-based encoding portfolios. Ericsson acquired Envivio in the fourth quarter of 2015.