NAB 2015 Monitors Preview

Although 4K monitors will blossom all over the Las Vegas Convention Center, at the 2015 NAB Show, it’s as much about the quality of pixels as the amount of pixels. Here are this year’s video monitor introductions you’ve got to see.

If you stop by the ATOMOS booth, take a gander at the 4K Atomos Shogun, which combines a 4K/HD ProRes/DNxHR/DNx-HD recorder with a 1920x1200 325ppi LCD IPS camera monitor, playback deck and cut edit suite into a single touchscreen device.

Boland BVB07 Building on the success of BOLAND’s launch last year of BVB/PVB Series monitors, at the 2015 NAB Show they’ll introduce the BVB07, BVB09, and PVB16 HD DayBrite models with incredibly bright LCDs (1500 nts). Boland will also display their large format HXL47 and HXL55 monitors.

CANON will return with its remarkable DP-V3010 4K Reference Display for digital cinema color-grading and 4K/2K postproduction and effects monitoring. Canon’s DP-V3010 presents a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2000:1 DCI-compliant contrast ratio, uniform brightness and very wide viewing angles in all four directions.

Starting this year, all new CM and BM series monitors from FLANDERS SCIENTIFIC will ship with some powerful new features including a Video Data Analyzer, CIE Scope and new Dual Input Viewing Modes.

With its 1920x1200 IPS LCD panel, IKAN’s newest monitor, the 8.9-inch VX9i, displays dazzling imagery from all angles. With both 3G SDI and HDMI input and output signals, the all aluminum body and scratch-resistant glass make the VX9i aptly suitable for a location shoot or the edit suite.

Ikegami HLM-1751WR 17-inch HDTV/SDTV multiformat LCD color monitor From IKEGAMI we’ll see the HLM-1751WR 17-inch HDTV/SDTV multiformat LCD color monitor that supports multiformat SDI input as well as standard 3G-SDI, DVI-D and VBS inputs. Ikegami will also have their HLM-1705WR that employs a liquid crystal panel for reduction in thickness.

MARSHALL ELECTRONICS will introduce the V-LCD70-AFHD, the latest addition to the company’s 7-inch monitor family, bringing together many of Marshall’s trademark features on one versatile monitor including one HDMI input that is HDCP compliant.

MUSTHD will show their series of professional on-camera & broadcast monitors including 5-inch/5.6-inch/7-inch/10.1-inch/17-inch/27-inch models, with features including HDMI/Component/Composite/SD-SDI/Loop through/Focus Assist and Waveform displays.

PANASONIC will debut the BT-4LH310, a 31-inch 4096x2160 resolution LCD monitor for 4K/2K monitoring. The BT-4LH310 can also be set up in a video village for live viewing of 4K cameras and graphic devices, as well as 4K or HD dailies.

Heralded as the industry’s largest 4K touchscreen display, PLANAR’s UltraRes 98-inch Touch combines a multitouch experience with stunning 4K image clarity, with 500- nit brightness, flawless 2D and 3D viewing and 32 simultaneous touch points.

Plura Broadcast PHB-3G high-brightness portable LCD monitorsPLURA BROADCAST will brighten its booth with the 4K Monitor Series that boasts a fast response time for smooth video streaming in 84-inch and 28-inch displays. The Plura 4K Monitor Series features intelligent connections for calibration alignment, adjustable colorimetry and gamma correction. The company is also expanding its PHB-3G Series of high-brightness portable LCD monitors with a new 7-inch model, designed for a wide range of broadcast mobile, indoor and outdoor applications.

SMALLHD will introduce their 500 Series of 5-inch slim-line HD monitors. The new monitor features sharp 1080p images and detail and provides precise visual feedback for framing, focus, exposure, lighting and color-graded preview. HDMI or HDMI/SDI versions are available.

Sony BVM-X300 OLED monitorSONY will expand its Trimaster EL Series with the first OLED display designed for pro video production. The new 30-inch BVMX300 adds features including 4K resolution, HDR and an RGB OLED panel for wider color gamut and better color uniformity.

TV LOGIC will be on hand to showcase its broadcast and production Grade 1 and 2 LCDs and Reference Master OLED displays.

VIEWZ will show an upgraded 21.5- inch low-cost HD-SDI production monitor, a new professional quality Color Calibration System with Gamma Correction, a new 9-inch multipurpose ENG/EFP monitor and unprecedented Bluetooth Monitor control system.

WOHLER will exhibit a new and improved MPEG monitoring range that now features touch screen control and is capable of monitoring a broader range of MPEG formats including MPEG 4:2:2. Wohler will also showcase its flagship AMP2-E16V modular audio/video processing monitor and AMP1-16-M dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI audio monitor.