NAB 2015: Imagine Communications Signs Purchase Agreement with Clark Media for Platinum IP3 Router

Left to right: Pablo Gargiulo, president of Global Sales for Imagine Communications; Robert Kupillas, video systems engineer for Clark Media; Gary Snyder, president and chief engineering officer of Clark Media.



LAS VEGAS– Imagine Communications announced the sale of a Platinum IP3 router to Clark Media, a provider of HD mobile trucks and broadcast equipment with offices in New York and Los Angeles. The deal was signed on the NAB Show floor.



“We came to the NAB with the specific intention of identifying new technologies that would enable us to continue to offer our clients the most flexible technology options as we move to 4K and beyond,” said Gary Snyder, president and engineer, Clark Media. “Our new HD/4K mobile truck will be completely router-centric, so this was the most important decision that we made as we looked to build the remote production truck of the future, which needed to support 3G, 4K and even IP.”



“Having worked with Imagine Communications’ Platinum 9 RU and 15 RU in our HD fly-pack systems, we were familiar with the flexibility of the Imagine Communications Platinum family. Following first hand demonstrations of the IP3, we were confident it would handle all our current 3G and 4K signals as well as well as provide a pathway to IP solutions as the technology evolves. And because our HD/4K truck is currently under construction and will be integrated shortly, we were very fortunate to be able to purchase the Platinum IP3 router system right off the showroom floor.”



Like the rest of the acclaimed Platinum line, the enterprise-scale IP3 router integrates mixed-format video and audio routing, multiviewer functionality, mux/demux, frame sync and advanced I/O options such as MADI and fiber, all within a single, space-saving frame. The router for Clark Media will be configured to have both an HD/4K layer for the flexibility and will also have integrated Platinum SX-Pro PX-SXP-64x6 multiviewers.

