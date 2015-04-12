NAB 2015: ChyronHego Announces Metacast MediaMaker

MELVILLE, N.Y. —ChyronHego announced the launch of Metacast MediaMaker, a new version of the company’s Metacast weather graphics platform that provides users with automated templates. Making its debut at the 2015 NAB Show, Metacast MediaMaker delivers all of the endering and output capabilities of the full Metacast platform in a set of predefined templates that connect to multiple live weather data sources. Users can deploy the Metacast MediaMaker templates to render constantly updated weather clips and deliver them live into a ChyronHego BlueNet or Camio graphics workflow, an internal MAM, or any other file-based broadcast workflow.



Metacast MediaMaker packages sample functionality from ChyronHego’s Lyric64 graphics creation platform onto a single physical server and a predefined set of weather animation templates. Templates include national, regional, and local animations for radar, surface wind, and surface temperature forecasts. All weather animations are automatically rendered and continuously updated using Metacast MediaMaker’s built-in links to real-time weather data from sources such as radar, satellite, forecast models, pinpoint city/location forecasts, and remote weather stations. The templates also integrate with a station’s existing weather data links, such as those already in use with the larger Metacast platform. Stations with deployed graphics workflow solutions, such as ChyronHego’s Camio, can drag and drop Metacast MediaMaker templates directly into the larger weather workflow.



