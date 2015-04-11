NAB 2015: Avid Beefs Up MediaCentral, Pro Tools, Everywhere

LAS VEGAS—Avid announced a number of enhancements to its audio, editing and content management platforms.



Avid’s MediaCentral will be expanded through the contribution of Audinate, a new members of the Avid Connectivity program, which allows third-party co-development within the platform. Audinate will help create a new Dante option card for the Venue | S6L live sound system. The new DNT-192 Dante Option Card, currently in development, will provide S6L customers with an integrated solution to connect to networks running the Dante protocol. It will become available in the second half of 2015.



Also for Media Central, Avid said it completed an “open, end-to-end media asset management” system across the platform. Interplay| MAM 5, is scalable, customizable and now available. Other MediaCentral enhancements include the new Venue | S6L live sound mixing system (mentioned about in association with the new Dante card); new licensing and subscription options on Sibelius music composing software; Artist | DNxIO for hi-res production, and ISIS | 1000 shard storage.



Avid ISIS | 1000 can be ordered immediately through Avid resellers, and will be available for delivery in Q315.



Avid will also start offering a free version of Media Composer, a la First, and it also announced that Pro Tools | First, the free version of its music-creation software, has more than 70,000 sign-ups.



Pro | Tools the paid version is getting the Master Joystick Module for immersive audio creation. The module is an option for both M10- and M40-based S6 systems, and includes a 3.2-inch TFT display that displays current pan and joystick locations.



Avid also introduced Avid Artist | DNxIO, a hardware interface designed to accelerate high-resolution video production. It includes hardware by Blackmagic Design, a new IO Connectivity Partner for the MediaCentral Platform. It will ship in Q315



