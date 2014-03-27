NAB 2014: Switchers & Routers

Broadcast Pix Revue HD slow motion replay system

LAS VEGAS—Keeping an eye on your material—and being able to access at the snap of a finger— remains the simplest of the long list of priorities for today’s lineup of switchers, routers and integrated production systems. Add to that the promise of even more capabilities: from 4K to larger channel configurations, to portable and modular options that allow customers to customize solutions as they see fit.

SWITCHERS/INTEGRATED PRODUCTION SYSTEMS

Master control solutions from AXON will include SynMC, which controls automation and transmission hardware and software panels. The company will also highlight its Cerebrum broadcast monitoring and control solution, for control and monitoring of routers, production switchers, servers, receiver decoders, multiviewers and waveform monitors.

Integrated production systems from BROADCAST PIX will include their two biggies: the Flint integrated production system, which handles HD streaming with simultaneous internal recording, and allows operators to include cloud-based content, in addition to cameras and file-based graphics and video, during live productions. Also on display will be the Granite X large-scale integrated production system, which supports 22 cameras and seven channels, and includes new multiview capabilities that provide 16 full-motion source windows across four monitors. Also new is the ReVue HD slow motion replay system— developed with Editshare—that works with any Broadcast Pix integrated production systems or independently in other production environments. The company will also introduce fX3D, a real- time 3D graphics system designed to build dynamic graphic content for live events, sports, broadcast news, or channel branding.

Panasonic AV-HS6000

ENSEMBLE DESIGNS will showcase its BrightEye NXT Video Routing Switcher featuring illuminated front panel buttons, interactive LCD display, BNC and SFP spigots for flexible I/O configuration, and an Ethernet port for control and configuration.

FOR-A plans to showcase the newest members of its switcher family, including the Hanabi HVS-XT100 and XT110 portable video switchers. The company will also debut the newest version of the HVS-300HS, a 1M/E compact video switcher.

NEWTEK will showcase its TriCaster 860, TriCaster 460, and TriCaster 410 multicamera production systems, all offering 4 or 8 full mix/effects (M/E) channels. The company will also demo its flagship TriCaster 8000 live video production center and 3Play 4800 multicamera replay server.

PANASONIC will demo the AV-HS6000, a 2 M/E switcher with 32 HD-SDI plus two DVI-D inputs, 16 HD-SDI outputs, 16 keyers, four independent multiviewers, expandable clip storage, Web server and many other advanced features.

ROSE ELECTRONICS will showcase its Orion XC series of high performance KVM matrix switches, ranging in sizes from 8-288 ports to provide solutions for specific enterprise applications.

ROSS VIDEO will mark the NAB Show debut of its Vision Tritium, a 3 MLE production switcher package. The company will also show the latest version of its Carbonite mid-size production switchers, including new MiniME technology that adds up to four additional floating mix/ key resources, and a new Carbonite C2S Panel that adds dedicated effects memory controls in each ME.

Ross Vision Tritium

RUSHWORKS will be at NAB with an entry-level offering of the VDesk Lite, based on the VDesk/Remo Integrated PTZ Production System. It offers four inputs that can be configured for analog or SDI sources, and supports SD and HD production switching, encoding and streaming.

SNELL will show Kahuna Maverik, a new modular-based control surface for the Kahuna 360 multiformat production switcher range that can be assembled in a number of different configurations.

The all-in-a-box solution known as “TV in a Box” will be shown by VIZRT. This solution includes software-driven control room capabilities, including video switcher functionality with video routing, DVE, keying, and audio mixing.

ROUTERS

AJA VIDEO SYSTEMS will show the latest version of the KUMO family of compact SDI routers, including a new update that enables Dual Link, 4K and Ultra HD support.

AXON will demo SynCross, a modular video routing system capable of switching 3Gbps, HD, SD, fiber, CVBS and HDMI signals.

EVERTZ will bring its routing solutions to the desert, including the EQT-602-3G-CS 16 x 2 SD/HD/3G video router. The company will also tout its EXE Video Service Routing Platform, which provides more than 46 Tbps of switching capacity (23 Tbps full duplex, supporting 2304 10GE ports or 192 100GE ports) per single chassis.

Snell Sirius 800

HARRIS BROADCAST will show off the newest generation of its Platinum IP3 router, which can accommodate separate video, audio and data paths within the same frame, and scale to multiframe configurations for large broadcast and media operations using a common architecture.

MIRANDA will introduce the Nvision CR6464 router, which can handle all core formats including triple rate 3Gbps/HD/ SD/ASI, and AES.

NEVION will show the Sublime X2, a series of compact 3G-SDI routers that includes new redundancy technology, embedded processing and advanced routing.

In the hybrid router realm, SNELL will show new features inside the Sirius 800, including frame and line synchronization, independent routing and processing of audio and video signals, and the ability to expand to 2034 x 2034.

UTAH SCIENTIFIC will show its newest generation of Uhat-100/UDS routing switcher family, which supports 4K signal formats.