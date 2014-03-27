NAB 2014: Cable & Fiber

Neutrik’s etherCON ruggedized RJ45 CAT5e and CAT6 connector.

LAS VEGAS—For tech core connectivity, copper still holds a prominent position around many broadcast stations, kind of like the old reliable guy that just does his job and minds his own business, while keeping you on the air. However, fiber is like the son that goes out to shake up the world and products at this year’s show will certainly reflect both. For short runs, copper is a contender, but for “illuminating the world,” fiber is the “the man.”

CABLE

CANARE will introduce the LF2SM9N and the LF-2SM7N cables. The 9.2mm and 7mm cables are more flexible and rugged, while the 7mm is 40 percent lighter. Also new at the show, small diameter L- 2.5CHLT coax cable that is 30 percent lighter than widely used traditional cable.

DAWNCO will display the DAWNflex signal cable for satellite downlink, a flexible coax that passes signals up to 3 Ghz, including satellite L band. The cable is flooded for direct burial, quad-shielded for best protection from signal ingress, has flexible 2.5 inch bending radius, with a .61 inch overall diameter.

BarnFind BarnoneCONNECTORS

CANARE will show the SMPTE/Triax Connector Panel, which accepts up to eight SMPTE and/or triax connectors, along with the BCJ-BPLH2PA and BCJ-BPLH3PA PCB BNC mount receptacles, for OEM’s.

FISCHER CONNECTORS will introduce a new 10-pin layout for Fischer UltiMate Series 07. This high-density version of the Fischer UltiMate Series 07 is a small, miniaturized connector containing 10 contacts within plug and receptacle diameters starting at 12mm only, a major benefit as much less space is necessary to implement a connecting solution, allowing designers to create smaller, lighter devices with more functionalities.

NEUTRIK will be at the show with their etherCON ruggedized RJ45 CAT5e and CAT6 connectors, along with audio, HDMI, USB, Firewire, and 75Ω rear TWIST BNC connectors.

FIBER

ARTEL VIDEO SYSTEMS will showcase its DigiLink platform for transporting video and Ethernet across fiber and optical networks. They will also demonstrate a cost-effective and easy to deploy JPEG2000 compression solution to transform HDSDI into ASI.

BARNFIND TECHNOLOGIES will debut their BarnMini-01 and BarnMini-02 products for converting multimode to single mode fiber, and single mode to multimode fiber.

Communications Specialties Fiberlink 3514 for 4K/UHDCOMMUNICATIONS SPECIALTIES will showcase its Fiberlink 3500 Series for 4K/UHD transport which supports 4K/60 on one fiber, or up to four independent 3G/HD/ SD-SDI or ASI signals. The company will also demo its Fiberlink 7600 for HDMI, that transmits single-link HDMI with embedded audio over a single fiber and provides resolutions of up to 1600x1200 and 1080p/60.

CORNING will light up their Thunderbolt optical cables, which feature 10 Gbps bidirectional, dual-channel with Thunderbolt, and are compatible with Thunderbolt 2, 20 Gbps.

GEFEN will exhibit its DisplayPort extender, which features two LC-terminated, multimode fiber-optic cables to connect an A/V source to extended displays. Also look for their extender for fiber transport of HDMI 4K Ultra HD.

GEPCO will demonstrate the HDC720HD 7 mm hybrid fiber cable, which features a 25 percent reduction in size compared to similar cables, and a 40 percent reduction in weight from similar SMPTE camera cables.

IHSE USA will show its 482 Series Dual Link DVI extenders and the 481 Series (HDMI + KVM) extenders for fiber optics or Cat-X. Also at their booth, the 480c Series (compact) fiber-optic matrix switch frames for 8 to 80 ports, and the Matrix Grid firmware for managing up to 16 matrices.

Corning Thunderbolt Optical Cables

JOSEPH ELECTRONICS is bringing the Digital Fiber Transport Series DFT-8 and DFT-12 to the show. The DFT-8 is a 1RU solution for eight bidirectional videos on a single fiber and the DFT-12 provides 12 paths.

LEMO USA will show the self-latching 3K.93C HDTV fiber-optic connector for HDTV applications, along with the HD Z-Link fiber-optic camera link system for multichannel A/V. Also check out the Lemo Meerkat triax-to-fiber media converter, the Serbal 4 channel multiplexer, and the Shack, a SMPTE cable-to-single-mode optical fiber adaptor.

LYNX TECHNIK will demo their OTX 1712 compact analog sync or NTSC/PAL composite video-to-fiber transmitter, along with the ORX fiber-optic receiver. For CWDM, check out the company’s OTX 1742 compact analog sync or NTSC/PAL composite video-to-fiber-optic transmitter.

MULTIDYNE will debut The Dingo, a fiber transport card set that supports a wide range of camera signals including 3G HDSDI, composite video, analog or digital audio with cross conversion, intercom, serial data and GigE, over a single fiberoptic cable.

NEVION will tout the Flashlink NG, which brings fiber and IP together into the same system for transport and processing. New components include a 2RU modular high density-compact frame and IP-readiness.

NEUTRIK USA is bringing their opticam- SWITCH 8 x 4 fiber-optic and power camera switch and opticalCON fiber-optic system in DUO, QUAD, and MTP versions.

SAMASERVE will launch the Nipros LS750/GT camera “agnostic” fiber adapter system, enabling signals to be transported (from camera to OB truck and/or from cameras to studio control room) up to 2 Km distance (1.2 miles), with 60 Watts or 200 meters (> 650 feet), with 300 Watts power supply over standard SMPTE fiber.

OPTICOMM EMCORE will debut Eclipse HD for HDMI/USB over IP/Ethernet and Genesis XD, an all-in-one digital media distribution platform for 4K UHD up to 8K.

STUDIO TECHNOLOGIES will debut the Model 412 fiber-transport system, a portable or rackmounted solution for transporting multiple serial digital video, MADI digital audio, as well as GigE signals over single-mode optical fiber. The company will also showcase its Live-Link mini remote camera interface system, which uses one single- mode fiber for quick field deployment.

THINKLOGICAL will demo their SDIXtreme 6G+ dual fiber 4K extension module, which extends the transport of video signals at 4K resolutions to distances up to 80 km/50 miles.

Nipros LS750 GT fiber adapter system

CABLING SYSTEMS

BHV BROADCAST will showcase Ghost Rack, a rackmounted version of Video Ghost. The 2RU chassis features integral power supply and front panel monitoring. BHV will also show an updated Video Ghost, which now offers enhanced cable length performance, 12 Volts at 65 Watts up to 150 meters, and optional HDMI monitoring of SD/HD/3G video feeds.

BITTREE will show their new 3 Gbps 3 x 24 (or 32) WECO video monitoring patchbays that feature an additional monitor row to the traditional two-row patchbay. Also on display, Data Feed-Through Panels, a new line of 24 wide, flush-mount data feed-through panels (Cat6).

JOSEPH ELECTRONICS will show off the Caddie FP System series, comprised of 13 different stageboxes, each contained in a portable, flypack-friendly package. The company will also showcase a 1RU modular power supply for its Caddy line of transport products, including the 4K Studio Caddy with pull-out electronics drawer, and the new Caddie Tote series, a quick grab-and-go fiber transport package.