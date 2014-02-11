Multidyne to Showcase Fiber Transport Solutions at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS--At this year’s NAB Show, Multidyne will showcase fiber-optic based video and audio transport solutions for pro A/V and broadcast, including The Dingo, a versatile new card set that transports a wide range of camera signals—such as 3G HD-SDI, composite video, analog or digital audio with cross conversion, intercom, serial data, and Gigabit Ethernet—over a single fiber-optic cable.



Multidyne will also introduce The BullDog Big Brothers, two larger sized versions of The BullDog compact, field fiber transport system. Using The BullDog, camera operators can extend the transmission distance of multiple camera signals over a single fiber cable. The BullDog efficiently transports up to 8 HD-SDI signals in any direction.



Multidyne is also featuring the SilverBack-II with Juice camera-mounted fiber transport solution capable of transmitting any camera signal, including HD-SDI video, audio, control data, GPIOs, tally, and power, over a single hybrid fiber and copper cable without relying on local power or batteries.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10. Multidyne will be at booth C9921.