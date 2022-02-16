MultiDyne Expands Executive Team with Internal Promotions

HAUPPAUGE, NY—MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Solutions has appointed Jesse Foster and Matt Watkins to key executive positions, effective immediately. Both report to CEO Frank Jachetta, with expanded responsibilities focused on the company’s daily business operations and strategic company direction moving forward.

(Image credit: Multidyne)

Foster joined MultiDyne in 2018 from Cobalt Digital as Director, Product Development and Western US Sales, and now takes on the newly formed Vice President of Product Development position. He will continue to drive MultiDyne’s product innovation into new directions while raising the company’s public profile and brand recognition.

Foster will also retain his Western US Sales territory, reporting to Watkins for all sales activities and to Jachetta on product development initiatives.

(Image credit: Multidyne)

Watkins came to MultiDyne from the consumer electronics world in 2008 as an Inside Sales Manager, where he learned the professional broadcast and production business from the ground up.

In his new role, Watkins will oversee all global sales and business development initiatives, with regional sales teams and channel partners reporting to him. That includes Sebastian Mucha, Director of Business Development, EMEA Region; and Michael Jordan, who came to MultiDyne through its Census Digital acquisition and has been promoted to Director of Business Development, CALA and APAC.

Watkins will also continue to head Eastern US Sales, a job he assumed in 2018, serving as Fosters’s sales counterpart east of the Mississippi River; and take on increasing responsibilities in marketing communications.