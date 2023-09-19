MSG+ Expands Purchase Options to Include Single Games

NEW YORK—In the run-up to the start of the 2023-24 NHL and NBA seasons, MSG Networks announced that its new streaming product MSG+ has expanded the way users can access content with monthly, annual and even single game purchases.

MSG is billing the option to purchase single games as an industry first for regional sports networks.

MSG Networks also announced that the pharmaceutical company Bayer and the Aleve brand at Bayer will serve as the presenting sponsor for MSG+. Bayer has been a thought leader in sports marketing and brand activation and will be presented throughout the MSG+ streaming service.

MSG announced the launch of the streaming service in March.

"This is an exciting time for MSG Networks and fans of our teams," said Andrea Greenberg, MSG Networks president and CEO. "MSG+ is a game-changer for fans who do not subscribe to a traditional, bundled pay television subscription and a win for our subscribers of participating traditional distribution partners who will have free access to this robust streaming service."

MSG+ (which includes all content from MSG Network and MSG SportsNet) will offer fans access to all MSG-produced New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres and New York Knicks games and other live sports events and programming, included on the networks in their area.

As part of the new pricing option, fans are now able to purchase single games of their favorite local teams for $9.99 per game.

Fans may also subscribe to MSG+ on a direct-to-consumer basis by purchasing monthly ($29.99) and annual ($309.99) subscriptions, the streaming service reported.

Pay TV subscribers can also also access MSG+ and its full complement of programming at no additional charge if they subscribe to a package that includes the MSG networks. MSG+ replaces MSG GO as the company's authenticated streaming service.

MSG+ will be available on a variety of devices and platforms, including iOS, Android, web (www.msgplus.tv), Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV and Android TV, with additional devices expected in the future.

Preseason hockey on MSG Networks and MSG+ begins on September 24th, with the Rangers facing off against the Bruins.