MSG Networks Expands Its Streaming Efforts

NEW YORK—MSG Networks has announced some new digital initiatives that include plans to launch a MSG+, a direct-to-consumer subscription and authenticated streaming product.

MSG+ is expected to launch this summer. Fans who do not subscribe to a traditional, bundled pay television service that carries MSG may subscribe to MSG+ on a direct-to-consumer basis by purchasing monthly ($29.99) and annual ($309.99) subscriptions, which will include MSG Network and MSG SportsNet and all MSG-produced Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils, and Sabres games as well as other live sports, events and programming included on the networks in their area.

Additionally, fans will be able to purchase single games of their favorite local teams ($9.99 per game), an innovative offering not made available by any other regional sports network.

MSG+ will also be available at no additional charge to subscribers of participating pay television service providers of MSG Networks, replacing MSG GO as the company’s authenticated streaming service.

New features including live betting odds, personalized offers and wider availability on devices will continue to add value for these bundled consumers.

As part of its expanded streaming efforts, MSG also recently launched MSG SportsZone nationally as a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel. Featuring a mix of original programming from MSG Networks’ content library, MSG SportsZone is currently available on Vizio and Plex with additional FAST platforms expected to come soon.

“MSG Networks is delighted to be able to offer fans more ways to watch our compelling and award-winning content,” said Andrea Greenberg, MSG Networks president and CEO. “The introduction of MSG+ this summer will be a significant milestone for our company and will offer a mix of subscription options for fans who do not subscribe to a traditional, bundled pay television subscription. MSG+ will also provide significant value for our participating traditional distribution partners by offering access at no additional cost to their subscribers who receive our networks. In addition, we are pleased to introduce MSG SportsZone, a new platform that expands our reach nationally and provides us additional opportunities to monetize our archive and other non-game content.”