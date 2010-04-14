MSE Hot Flags Take the Heat



Matthews Studio Equipment is featuring several new products at NAB including Hot Flags, a new line of heat resistant flags for use with high temperature lighting fixtures. The company is also featuring the Extendellini, Ball Head camera mounts and CT Overheads at the show.



Manufactured from a patented, thermal resistant fabric, MSE Hot Flags allows precise cutting of the light at relatively close distance to large, heat-producing HMI or Tungsten fixtures. Hot Flags can withstand a continuous heat of 1800 F/972 C. They weigh about one-half the weight of metal Hi Temp Flags and dissipate heat rapidly allowing for easier handling and faster tear down of the lighting set up.



MSE also showcases its new gripping tool, Extendellini. By simply removing the movable jaw, spin handle and bushing from the Matthellini Clamp and securing the new Extendellini to the thread of the clamp, users can increase the gripping range of about a foot. Replace the jaw, spin handle and bushing and the extended clamp and fixture can be safely secured to a wide variety of objects.



MSE’s Ball Head camera mounts are individually CNC machined from solid bar stock to ensure precise control over all critical dimensions and elements. A precision machined camera quick release plate with a balancing feature offers quick, safe and positive-locking of the camera to the Ball Head mount. The mounting plate can stay permanently attached to the camera. All heads mount either to the suction cup or other devices. MSE’s Ball Head camera mount is available in three different sizes.



CT Overheads, MSE’s new color-balanced, color-temperature grid cloth overheads will adjust ambient or overhead lighting up and down the Kelvin scale. CT Overheads are manufactured form rugged grid cloth and accurately matched from lot-to-lot to ensure consistency of color and transmission.



