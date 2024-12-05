MRMC Adds Tom Shelburne as Key Account Manager, Americas

SAN FRANCISCO—MRMC, a supplier of motion control, automation, broadcast robotics, volumetric and remote image-capture solutions, has added Tom Shelburne as key account manager, Americas, for the broadcast market.

Separately, the company said it will continue its push for growth in the Americas by signing audiovisual equipment supplier JB&A as its U.S. distribution partner.

Shelburne brings extensive industry experience to MRMC Broadcast, having held senior sales roles with such companies as Vu, Mo-Sys, Pixotope and Vizrt. In his new role, he’ll be tasked with developing MRMC’s presence with strategic broadcast customers in the Americas.

“Tom’s exceptional industry knowledge and understanding of the Americas region, together with his extensive technical expertise, make him a valuable addition to the MRMC global team,” MRMC Head of Broadcast Paddy Taylor said.

The deal with JB&A is meant to bring value and reach to MRMC’s robotic product line, which has seen significant expansion over the last 18 months, the company said. JB&A was acquired by DCC Technology, an FTSE 100 firm based in Ireland, in 2020 and joined the DCC-owned JAM Industry family of distributors in 2023.

“With over 20 years’ service in the creative industries, JB&A has the experience and drive to help us expand MRMC's U.S. customer base,” Taylor said. “These appointments demonstrate our strong commitment and ambition to continue to grow in this highly competitive market.”

Added JB&A VP, Technology and Marketing Nicholas Smith: “We are pumped to have MRMC as a part of the JB&A family. It has been at the forefront of auto-tracking technologies and building world-class robotics for the broadcast and pro AV industries. The team brings a world of knowledge and expertise to the industry as well as a massive complement of robotics to support our customers’ needs. As the PTZ market has matured in the last few years, MRMC is creating the most diverse catalog of PTZ enablement tools, giving customers new and unique viewpoints for their cameras.”

MRMC, which stands for Mark Roberts Motion Control, is owned by Nikon Group and provides robotic and software solutions used worldwide by film studios, sports broadcasters, football leagues and others, it said.