Atto Partners with JB&A As Value Added Distributor

AMHERST, N.Y.—Atto Technology announced that it has signed a new agreement with JB&A Distribution. JB&A will distribute Atto’s portfolio of products. JB&A’s strategic initiatives combined with its established channel network will help Atto expand its market reach and strengthen its presence in North America.



Atto’s portfolio includes the new Thunderbolt 2 Desklink Devices, FibreBridge 7500 Storage Controllers, ExpressSAS HBAs and RAID Adapters and Celerity Gen 5 Powered Fibre Channel line of products, and will be immediately available through JB&A’s network.



In collaboration with both technology manufacturers and resellers, JB&A is said to be able to customize end–to–end workflow solutions to meet the evolving needs of the media and broadcasting industries throughout North America.



JB&A will provide Atto with value-added services and conduct focused channel development, including solutions training, certifications, systems design and architecture, implementation support and services. In addition, this new partnership will actively support Atto’s expanding Accelerate Partner Program, offering resellers a higher level of engagement that incorporates qualified and certified solutions with workstation, server and storage application providers.

