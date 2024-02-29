Monumental Sports Entertainment Deploys Synamedia PowerVu For Distribution

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Monumental Sports Entertainment (MSE) will rely on Synamedia’s Video Network solutions to distribute sports and other content to its newly launched Monumental Sports Network.

MSE owns the broadcast rights to the NHL’s Washington Capitals, WNBA’s Washington Mystics and NBA’s Washington Wizards in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. The new network, which MSE recently acquired from Comcast/NBC Universal, is giving viewers a new way to watch their favorite teams and other related content, it said.

The sports entertainment company needed technology that it could quickly and accurately integrate into its media distribution platform to support its network launch plans. MSE ultimately selected Synamedia’s PowerVu technology for its primary distribution needs, based on Synamedia’s track record, the company said.

“We initially chose Synamedia for its proven solutions and established leadership in the market,” said Charlie Myers, chief technology officer at Monumental Sports. “But not only is Synamedia solving our solutions today, they are preparing us for future growth. As technology evolves, we’ll still be able to leverage Synamedia’s solution, as it’s fully compatible for IP distribution, and its ease-of-use was incredibly important for our fast-paced growth plans. We are looking forward to exploring how both our new network and relationship with Synamedia will continue to evolve.”

The Synamedia PowerVu endpoint is designed to support High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) and UHD delivery over satellite and IP terrestrial content distribution networks. The technology is well-suited for network expansions, such as Monumental Sports Network undertaking, due to its flexibility and compatibility. It can be configured either as a single-stream receiver for decoding to baseband analog/digital video or as a multi-stream variant for bulk decryption and high-density transcoding applications, the company said.

“We’re thrilled to partner with MSE, a visionary sports organization, on their journey to expand the many ways they deliver exceptional viewing experiences to fans of the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards and WNBA’s Washington Mystics games,” said Julien Signes, general manager, Video Network, at Synamedia.

“The PowerVu technology is a no-brainer for regional sports broadcasting, as it prepares industry conglomerates for a smooth transition to the cloud and provides them with a trusted tool for expansion.”