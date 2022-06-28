Mobile TV Group Unveils MTVG Edge

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Mobile TV Group (MTVG) today unveiled its MTVG Edge series edge computing production solution.

MTVG Edge delivers the company’s live production solutions for small and mid-size productions anywhere with a minimal onsite equipment footprint and a much lower cost.

The new solution leverages the benefits of edge computing, the distributed cloud computing architecture made to maximize speed, reliability and efficiency. Combining cloud and edge computing puts the necessary equipment on-site for instant data needs versus sending the data all the way to the cloud.

MTVG Edge is hypermobile and can be shipped quickly around the country while also granting access to MTVG’s Cloud Control flagship remote production solution.

“MTVG is committed to furthering and innovating live production technology,” said COO MTVG Nick Garvin. “Edge strongly favors software over hardware and runs on general purpose computers. It also favors automation over traditional operations and is married to Cloud Control for creative processes. It is truly scalable.”

“MTVG Edge diversifies our live production offerings to reach a larger community of storytellers,” he continued.

The new solution can be operated on-site or remotely with one to four operators fulfilling the roles of technical director, replay, graphics, mixer and shader. This proprietary workflow dramatically reduces cost. The only items needed on-site are cameras and the 25-inch-by-25- inch MTVG Edge system.

The company will offer MTVG Edge for single use or on a monthly or annual contract basis, Self-service options are available, it said.

The new live solution is now the official broadcast solution for Major League Pickleball (MLP) events, which are broadcast around the country and are available every Tuesday on YouTube, it said.

The company also announced that Don McKinney, formerly senior director of production operations at the Pac-12 Network, has joined the company and will head its new MTVG Edge division.