Mobile Text Ad Broadcaster Acquired

HAILEY, IDAHO: Marketing software specialist Marketron today announced that it’s acquired mSnap, the Denver-based purveyor of the nation’s largest SMS ad network. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



mSnap’s Web site says its network includes more than 650 media partners reaching more than 200 million mobile users. Some of its clients include CBS, Saga Communications, Comcast, Clear Channel, Entercom and Citadel. mSnap’s service is delivered on Marketron software. Marketron’s own network comprises 30 million subscribers, 1,400 publishers, and serves 250 million ad messages per month. The combination of the companies provides an end-to-end service for buying and delivering SMS advertising.



“This will eliminate the operational complexity of managing the sale of diverse advertising assets through multiple systems and processes,” Marketron said. “As a result, clients will be able to offer their advertisers and agencies bundled, cross-media offerings through a unified solution.”



The Jordan, Edmiston Group, Inc. of New York represented mSnap in this transaction and acted as its exclusive financial advisor.

- DMcA