Mo-Sys, AlfaLite to Collaborate on LED Virtual Production Tech Solutions

LONDON—Virtual production technology provider Mo-Sys Engineering and AlfaLite, the only European LED tile manufacturer, have announced that they are working together to offer complete end-to-end LED virtual production solutions.

Mo-Sys has an established virtual production system with its VP Pro XR content server and the StarTracker camera/lens tracking system. The advanced tools in VP Pro XR include the unique ability to pull focus seamlessly between real and virtual objects.

By partnering with AlfaLite, Mo-Sys can now offer the ModularPix Pro LED tile modules in a one-stop package for a complete LED volume, multi-camera production system, the companies said.

“Movies, television and live events all want to benefit from virtual production,” said Michael Geissler, CEO of Mo-Sys. “Getting a complete, fully functional system from one supplier makes it easy for them to seize the advantages quickly, slashing the technical time and allowing them to get right on with the creativity.”

Juan Vega, International Sales Manager of AlfaLite added that “both AlfaLite and Mo-Sys are well-known names in the virtual production market, respected for our advanced functionality and high levels of customer support in the key markets. Working together in partnership will strengthen our offering even further, and make us ever-more responsive to both experienced users and those looking to move into virtual production.”

Mo-Sys will install a ModularPix Pro P1 LED screen at its headquarters in London. AlfaLite will add a Mo-Sys VP Pro XR and StarTracker to its demonstration facilities in its factory in Huelva, Spain. The two companies will collaborate on marketing and exhibitions, as well as providing support for sales channels.