Minute Media Acquires STN Video

NEW YORK—The sports tech and content company Minute Media has announced that it has acquired STN Video, a major player in North American content distribution that has rights to highlights from every major league in the U.S. and owns an online video platform that reaches tens of millions of unique visitors.

“Bringing STN Video into the Minute Media family is a big win for our owned sports content brands, distribution partners and advertisers. With STN’s sports content highlight rights and award-winning video technology, Minute Media’s partners and clients will have access to a 360 degree view of the sports industry, combining content from athletes, teams, creators, and now, leagues,” said Asaf Peled, Founder and CEO of Minute Media.

The acquisition of STN will bring additional technology capabilities, distribution and sports highlight content rights to Minute Media’s ecosystem of owned sports content brands, distribution partners and advertisers, the companies said.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

STN Video offers a video platform that complements Minute Media's existing Voltax Video infrastructure. STN also brings to Minute Media a comprehensive video content library of more than 2 million videos featuring content partnerships with all major US sports leagues and prominent entertainment organizations.

Headquartered in Victoria, BC, Canada with additional teams in NYC and Miami, STN Video was founded in 2010 as SendtoNews. Today STN is recognized as a leading Online Video Platform (OVP) that brings together premium content, including sports highlight rights from the top leagues in North America, with cutting edge video technology, driving value for distribution partners.

“STN Video was built for distribution partners who care about content, user experience and monetization,” said Matthew Watson, CEO of STN Video. “We are thrilled to continue our journey with Minute Media to maximize our global video reach for content providers and advertisers across their unique platforms.”

Minute Media raised capital from both industry-leaders HSBC Innovation Banking and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock to help fund the deal.

Minute Media’ has a proprietary tech platform enables the creation, distribution and monetization of digital short-form content experiences. They own leading sports content brands, The Players' Tribune, FanSided and 90min, while also providing content creation tools for leagues, athletes and professional creators. The company reaches 200 million monthly users, powering 1,500+ content creators and 250+ distribution partners across 14 global markets in 10 languages. Minute Media has offices in New York, London, Tel-Aviv, São Paulo and Tokyo.