Miller to Launch Skyline 70 Fluid Head at IBC2012

Miller Camera Support will introduce the Skyline 70, a versatile 150mm ball-leveling fluid head, developed to meet the market trend of lightweight sports, studio, electronic field production and outside broadcast production rigs. Designed to support a diverse choice of camera configurations up to 100.5 lbs., the Skyline 70 offers easy-to-operate, rear-facing, illuminated controls that bring functionality and ergonomics to a new level.





Features include seven-position pan-and-tilt drag; eight-position selectable counterbalance; +90/–75 degrees tilt; 120mm sliding quick-release camera platform; mounting block/adaptors for accessories; and safety tilt lock. The ergonomic design reflects the shooting needs of sports-based configurations and outside broadcast operations using barrel or lightweight box lens with external viewfinders.



A variety of system packages are available, from the Heavy Duty Single Stage Alloy tripod to the Heavy Duty 2-Stage Carbon Fibre tripod as well as the studio-based Heavy Duty Studio Alloy tripod complete with dolly.

Stand: 11.D30