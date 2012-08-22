Mike Oldham In, Jeff Rosica Out at Grass Valley

SAN FRANCISCO: Grass Valley is reorganizing its sales and marketing division with four new executive positions and the exit of Jeff Rosica, a 12-year veteran of the company who now serves as executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer. Rosica, who oversaw the sale of Grass Valley to Francisco Partners, formally will leave the company near the end of the year, but remain on as a strategic advisor to the CEO “through late November,” the company said.



The reorg announcement said Grass Valley is now a “profitable independent company, with a unified product line, modernized services, efficient supply chain, and a cohesive global administration.” The sales and marketing executive shuffle will create three new regional presidents and a chief marketing officer, all answering to President and CEO Alain Andreoli.



Long-time broadcast equipment industry veteran Mike Oldham joins the company as region president, Americas. His role will be to “drive strategic growth and the transition to Solution Selling in the Americas, including Canada and Latin America.” Oldham was formerly CEO of Omnibus Systems before it was acquired by Miranda Technologies. He was most recently a managing director at FrontPoint Advisors LLC. Oldham was previously a chief operations officer for Encoda Systems, Matchlogic and SafeRent.



Grass Valley executives Alan Wright and Andrew Sedek are being promoted to regional presidents, effective immediately. Wright becomes region president EMEA, while Sedek takes over as regional president Asia Pacific. Graham Sharp, current senior vice president of corporate development assumes the additional role of chief marketing officer. Sharp will develop the go-to-market strategy, from channels through to product marketing and marketing communications, as well as ensuring a coherent model across all regional activities. All three will report directly to Andreoli.