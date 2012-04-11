Mike Antonovich Joins ScheduAll Board



HOLLYWOOD, FLA.: Broadcast industry veteran Mike Antonovich has joined the executive board at ScheduAll.



A 30-year industry veteran, Antonovich has held broadcast operations positions at ESPN and Group W Satellite, global sales and marketing leadership positions at PanAmSat as well as CEO experience at The Space Connection and at Genesis Networks. Antonovich played an essential role in the businesses growth and eventual sale of Genesis to Global Crossing in 2011. He presently is vice president of sales and marketing at Roberts Communications Network, a provider of managed satellite and terrestrial network solutions.



In his current role, Antonovich leads sales efforts into the broadcast and media marketplace for Roberts Communications Network which owns and operates more than 110 uplinks, leases more than 12 satellite transponders, operates more than 250 MPEG-4 encoders and manages a global MPLS network.





