Middle East Broadcasting installs news facility in Cairo

Systems integrator Media Group International (MGI) has completed a project for Middle East broadcaster MBC Group (Middle East Broadcasting Centre) to install a state-of-the-art news facility in Cairo, Egypt.

Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, MBC Group includes 12 television channels. The broadcaster engaged MGI to provide MBC Group with an entire news facility consisting of a broadcast control room/gallery, a central apparatus room, an audio studio, a broadcast studio, a master control room, a newsroom and various editing and production facilities. The company was also responsible for the entire IT infrastructure and the installation of all power requirements.

The project includes Grass Valley LDX-80 studio cameras, a full Avid production package complemented by the Vizrt graphics, a Ross Video live production switcher, Trilogy Broadcast communications and a Studer Vista audio mixer.

MBC’s News facility in Cairo is now up and running, delivering news to the broadcaster’s Egyptian viewers.