Middle Atlantic Intros Media Player Rackmounts



Rack and enclosure manufacturer Middle Atlantic recently announced the expansion of their line of RHS Series Custom Rackmounts.



These new products are designed for rackmounting iPods and other popular media players. High-end style is matched to the same functionality for a more professional look; new designs provide easy access to buttons, IR windows, LEDs and other important elements. The RHS line aims to provide a uniform look to the professional user’s rack system. Media players can be inserted and removed via a 4-space opening.



