Middle Atlantic Announces Promotions and Hires

FAIRFIELD, N.J.—Part of the commercial AV division of Legrand, Middle Atlantic Products has recently announced three personnel moves. John Stenzel and Austin Mills have been promoted within the company, while the company has also announced the outside hire of Michael O’Neil.

Stenzel previously served as the company’s regional sales manager and has now been promoted to the director of national distribution. He had held his prior position with Middle Atlantic for seven years. Other prior employments included sales and management positions for Anixter and MilesTek.

Mills switches over from serving as Legrand’s director of financial planning and analysis to Middle Atlantic’s vice president of finance. In his 10 years with Legrand, Mills also served as the company’s director of financial operations and operations controller.

Joining Middle Atlantic from Glebar Company, where he served as vice president of operations, O’Neil will now serve as director of operational excellence. Other companies O’Neil has previously worked for include Handy & Harman, TE Wire & Cable, United Technologies, and Fortune Plastics.