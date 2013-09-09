Midco Sports Network Upgrades Mobile Production to HD with Grass Valley

HILLSBORO ORE.— Midco Sports Network, which provides live coverage of local sporting events throughout North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, is upgrading its standard definition production truck with HD technology from Grass Valley.



The upgrade will include seven LDX Première software upgradable cameras, a Karrera Video Production Center switcher, a K2 Dyno Replay System and a Concerto Series 128x128 compact routing system. The solution enables the Sioux Falls, S.D.-based company to bring HD to its clients and viewers, while delivering a software-only path to 3G in the future.



Midco Sports Network’s programming originates from multiple systems operator Midcontinent Communications, which serves 300,000 customers in 335 communities.



The LDX Première software upgradable cameras deliver 1080i/720p switchable performance and full compatibility with Grass Valley’s line of 3G transmission solutions. K2 Dyno, with its intuitive touchscreen interface lets production staff cue replays and create highlight packages quickly and easily.