Michael Hallen Named CEO at Vizrt

BERGEN, NORWAY—Following the retirement of former Vizrt CEO Martin Burkhalter, the production and graphic tools provider has announced that Michael Hallen has been tapped to take over the position. Hallen will assume the roles of CEO from acting CEO Dr. François Laborie, Vizrt’s COO, on Aug. 1.

Hallen joins Vizrt after serving as CEO for software and hardware company Qmatic Group. He has also held stints as CEO at Boss Media and IFS. He also holds two board positions at Fingerprint Cards and Paxport. Overall, Hallen has 25 years of experience in the global software industry, according to Vizrt’s press release.

“I’m looking forward to working together with Vizrt’s world-class team to serve long term customers while capturing the new market opportunities that are being created in the fast changing industry,” said Hallen.

Hallen will be based at Vizrt’s global headquarters in Bergen, Norway.