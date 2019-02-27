Michael Groh Joins ASG’s Audio Solutions Team

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Media technology and engineering fim Advanced Systems Group has announced the hiring of Michael Groh to its audio solutions team.

Groh comes to ASG after having handled sales, operations and purchasing for digital audio and DAWs at Cutting Edge Audio & Video Group since 2001. He has also served as the director of channel marketing for Thinkware and has held sales and marketing positions with Modulus Graphite, Atari Corporation and Rowe Marketing.

Groh will be based out of ASG’s main office in Emeryville.