Meyer Sound China Opens in Beijing



BEIJING, China -- Just weeks after opening Meyer Sound Middle East, the sound reinforcement manufacturer has founded Meyer Sound China in Beijing.



With headquarters and manufacturing in California, Meyer Sound’s new Beijing office provides local customers with direct access to the U.S. factory and its offerings. Meyer Sound has seen a steadily accelerating momentum of its activities in China. The largest Milo system to date was featured at Rock Records’ 30th anniversary concert at the Beijing National Stadium on May 1, 2011 using 248 Milo line array loudspeakers. Meyer Sound’s Constellation acoustic system and loudspeakers are also featured in Franco Dragone’s highly successful House of Dancing Water theatrical spectacle, which opened in Macau in 2010.



Staff at Meyer Sound China includes Therdore Huang, technical support specialist, and Cathy Tang, business communications specialist. All sales in China are handled through Shanghai Broad Future Electro Technology Co., Ltd., Meyer Sound’s Chinese distributor, working directly with Mike Cooper, Meyer Sound’s director of international sales.



“While we take pride in our innovative audio technology, it’s our uncompromising emphasis on technical training for customers and superior audience experience that sets us apart in the industry,” says Mike Cooper. “Setting up Meyer Sound China is a logical extension of our support structure.”



John McMahon, Meyer Sound’s executive director, digital products, administrates the Beijing office. “Opening the new corporate office in Beijing is a significant step in Meyer Sound’s commitment to better serve the regional market and expand our business footprint in a structured manner,” says McMahon. “We are very excited to leverage Meyer Sound’s technical expertise and resources to support the growth of the local audio industry.”



