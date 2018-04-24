Meredith Promotes Andrew Snyder to Oversee Digital Video Business

NEW YORK—Meredith Corporation has named Andrew Snyder Senior Vice President/Head of Video, reporting to Stan Pavlovsky, President of Meredith Digital. In this new role, Snyder now oversees the company’s digital video business, including digital programming and production, business affairs and studio operations, as well as video revenue strategy.

"A digital media veteran, Andrew is a talented and seasoned leader with a proven track record of growing video businesses," said Pavlovsky. "With a keen understanding of the marketplace, Andrew is the right choice to extend our premium brands to this platform in ways that will deliver unmatched consumer experiences."

Snyder replaces Ian Orefice, who will leave Meredith at the end of the summer to focus full-time on television and film development. Until he leaves, Orefice will continue working on select television projects and help with the transition. He continues to report to Bruce Gersh, Executive Vice President, President of “People” and

“Entertainment Weekly,” who also oversees Meredith's National Media Group television and digital video entertainment production.

With a 115-year history in service journalism, Meredith states that its National Media Group now reaches nearly 200 million Americans per month, including 85% of U.S. millennial women, and delivers content pertaining to celebrity, food, lifestyle, home, parenting, beauty and fashion via broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video platforms.

Lauren Mikler, Executive Producer, Video, Entertainment Group, which includes the soon-to-launch daily live show, "Chatter on Twitter," will now oversee the group's digital video programming, reporting to Will Lee, Senior Vice President, Digital, Entertainment Group.

According to Lee, "Lauren is an immensely talented creative producer for short- and long-form video and will be instrumental in the growth of our entertainment video programming.”