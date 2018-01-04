Meredith Promotes McCreery to EVP Operations for Local Media Group

DES MOINES, IOWA—Meredith Corporation is going with a familiar face to take on the position of Executive Vice President of Operations for its Local Media Group, as the company has announced Patrick McCreery has been promoted from his position as vice president of news and marketing. In his new position, McCreery will oversee all station operations and general managers will report directly to him.

Patrick McCreery

McCreery has been with Meredith since 2003. He has worked his way up through positions at KPHO in Phoenix and more than 10 years at KPTV-TV/KPDX-TV in Portland, Ore.

McCreery will be based out of Meredith’s duopoly in Phoenix and report to Meredith Local Media Group President Paul Karpowicz.