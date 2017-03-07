MediAnswers Brings In Levy as VP of Agency Solutions

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.—Global workflow optimization firm MediAnswers has announced the hiring of Ron Levy as its vice president of agency solutions. A 30-year veteran of the agency space, MediAnswers will look to Levy use his experience to handle the space where ad agencies and media organization intersect.

Levy comes to MediAnswers after previously serving as senior vice president and partner of Datatech, which was later acquired by MediaBank and then merged to become Mediocean. He also has served in executive leadership roles at Rentrak (now comScore) and Broadway Systems (now Sintec). In addition, he has run his own consulting firm, working with clients in the agency, system vendor, media audit and data analysis spaces.

“The rise of programmatic buying and selling is opening up a lot of possibilities, and it’s time to move beyond exchanging simple transactions to a unified experience where buyers and sellers can efficiently work off the same data in the same place,” said Levy.