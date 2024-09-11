Mediacom Communications Deploys CommScope Ad Insertion Solution for IP Video

CommScope is reporting that Mediacom Communications has deployed the CommScope Manifest Delivery Controller (MDC) for IP video. By implementing the CommScope MDC, Mediacom can increase its advertising revenue with more finely targeted ads while ensuring a high-quality IP video experience for subscribers, the companies said.

“We chose CommScope’s MDC because it’s a scalable, reliable and resilient solution that preserves the quality of video we deliver to our subscribers, and because of CommScope’s proven agility in adapting to Mediacom’s existing systems and requirements,” stated JR Walden, CTO of Mediacom. “This solution will enable us to do more individualized advertising which will lead to increased value for our customers.”

This MDC adoption further extends CommScope’s leadership in the Pay TV Advertising space. CommScope supplies advertising solutions to service providers that reach more than 75% of North American cable STBs and deliver billions of ads each month over IP video to customers representing more than 30 million Pay TV subscribers.

“MDC gives Mediacom more control over its ad targeting while improving the overall viewing experience,” stated Ray Bontempi, vice president product management, Access Network Solutions, CommScope. “Additionally, MDC provides a complete Streaming Session Management platform that supports other services, including emergency alerts, bandwidth management, and alternate content, offering Mediacom new options for optimizing revenue and maintaining a high-quality viewing experience.”