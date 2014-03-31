MediaBridge Capital Advisors Manages Two Tech Acquisitions
BOSTON—MediaBridge Capital Advisors said it has served as the exclusive investment banking advisor on two international acquisitions that both closed March 18, 2014. The deals included the $25 million sale of U.K.-based broadcast automation and channel-in-a-box software maker Pebble Beach Systems to Vislink plc, a global U.K.-based wireless communications vendor, and the CA$21 million sale of Montreal-based visual communications software maker X2O Media to Barco N.V., a manufacturer of visualization systems based in Belgium.
“Although occurring primarily in two different markets—broadcast and pro A/V—these acquisitions represent a new dynamic in today’s media markets: a move toward standardized IT- and cloud-based technologies,” said John Bowen, co-founder and managing partner of MediaBridge Capital Advisors. “Not only are end-user customers able to evolve and adapt more quickly to changing business requirements, but the vendors benefit from higher-margin business and the potential for recurring revenue models.”
Ethan Jacks, MediaBridge’s other co-founder and managing partner, added, “MediaBridge is focused on the leading edge of the hardware/software consolidation model. We are pleased to have represented Pebble Beach and X2O, both leading digital media software innovators, in highly synergistic acquisitions by global enterprises Vislink and Barco.”
