Media Links Champions IP Solutions at IBC 2024

KAWASAKI, Japan—On the heels of the Paris Summer Olympics where Media Links’ latest solutions were used to transport the highest quality media both domestically and internationally, the company has announced that it will present its complete IP ecosystem at the upcoming IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, at stand 1.A37, from Sept 13-16.

Headlined by its next generation SMPTE ST 2110 enabled Xscend IP media platform, the Media Links ecosystem provides for the transport of pristine quality video, audio, and data signals over any managed and/or unmanaged IP network, anywhere, accommodating current and future evolving industry standards and protocols.

At IBC, the company will demonstrate how its versatile product portfolio addresses various industry challenges across a range of applications, including:

GPS-free Single Frequency Networks (SFN)

Precision Timing Protocol (PTP) over Microwave

Cloud-based content delivery

SDI to IP and/or IP to IP migration

Media Network Management for any network, service, or equipment

Remote / Distributed Production for all media types and volumes, local or global

In addition to Xscend, other showcased Media Links ecosystem components include ProMD-EMS network management software, the MDX series of IP media switches, and MDP Series of IP media gateways.

“This year marks 31 years of Media Links engineering, sales and manufacturing innovation in Media over IP technology for the broadcast and media industry,” added Cesare Camparada, head of market development of EMEA for Media Links. “Our technology solutions continue to help broadcasters and network providers streamline their media delivery workflows. We value ourselves in being a trusted partner for organizations looking to transition to IP-based media delivery and have a legacy of offering future proof solutions that address the evolving needs of the industry.”