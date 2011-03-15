Media General’s Ardell Hill Moves to Baron Services



HUNTSVILLE, ALA.: Ardell Hill is leaving Media General after nearly 28 years with the company. Hill is joining Baron Services as president of Broadcast Operations. He will be in charge of expanding Baron’s broadcast business.



“I am thrilled to have someone with Ardell’s proven experience join our leadership team,” said Bob Baron, CEO. “I have had a close personal and professional relationship with Ardell since our mutual days at WFLA-TV; that's a quarter of a century. I’m honored to have him join us.”



Hill graduated from the University of South Alabama, eventually going to work at several TV stations throughout the Southeast. He joined WFLA-TV, Media General’s flagship TV station in Tampa, Fla., in March, 1982, when he also served as senior vice president of operations for Media General. He was upped to president of broadcast operations for Media General in 2009. He’ll join Baron April 4, before the 2011 NAB Show later that month.



“I’ve watched Bob grow his company and produce the most powerful severe weather tools available and they have now done the same with their main weather graphics system. I am excited to join the Baron team and look forward to this new opportunity. Look for new and expanding products in the future with market winning capabilities,” Hill said.



