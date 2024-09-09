Media Excel, Akamai Collaborate On Cloud-Based AI-Driven Encoding, Transcoding

AUSTIN, Texas—Media Excel today announced a strategic collaboration with Akamai aimed at delivering video processing capabilities.

A participant in the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner (QCP) Program, Media Excel’s HERO encoders and transcoders are now optimized to achieve significantly increased density on Akamai’s cloud-based GPU instances. This allows Media Excel to deliver improved performance that enables content providers to process more video streams at the same time without compromising quality, Media Excel said.

The GPU instances also enable the low-cost deployment of AI-based encoding on HERO, which can lower the price of bandwidth for users, it said.

“Akamai’s GPU-enabled cloud instances provide the perfect platform for our DIVA-enabled encoding technology,” said Media Excel CEO Narayanan Rajan. “By optimizing the use of both CPU and GPU resources, we can push the boundaries of video processing, offering our customers superior results while minimizing their TCO [total cost of ownership].”

The partnership introduces new cost efficiencies to the market. Leveraging the competitive pricing of Akamai’s GPU instances, Media Excel and Akamai are able to offer compelling per-channel pricing regardless of scale. This makes high-quality video processing accessible to a broader range of content owners and service providers, Media Excel said.

“Running Media Excel’s high-density video processing solutions on Akamai helps give media companies the control over their workflows that they’re asking for,” said Dan Lawrence, vice president of cloud computing at Akamai. “Together, we’re helping to make high-performance video encoding, transcoding, more affordable at a global scale.”

More information is available on the Media Excel and Akamai websites.