MDW Taps Lawo Solutions in an Upgraded Studio

Studio at University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna for training audio engineers

VIENNA—Lawo and the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna (MDW), one of the world’s most renowned music universities and a leader in audiovisual education, said the school has installed a Lawo mc²36 MkII all-in-one mixing console at its Institute of Composition, Sound, and Music Production, which trains audio engineering students.

The recent upgrade of Studio B, used for teaching classical music production, with the mc²36 MkII all-in-one mixing console follows the installation of a Lawo mc²56 MkIII in Studio Control Room 1 (Tonregie 1) in August 2023.

In announcing the update, Lawo and the school said classical music recording and postproduction demand a mixing console that can be flexibly and precisely configured to meet specific requirements. This capability allows engineers to manage a vast number of channels simultaneously, capturing the intricate sonic textures of orchestras and vocals with precision.

“The introduction of the mc²36 MkII enables us to train students at the highest technical level while preparing them for the unique challenges of classical music production,” Hans Döllinger, studio director at the Future Art Lab in the Institute, said. “The console’s powerful DSP capabilities and flexible configuration options offer the precision and adaptability required for our projects. Additionally, the widespread use of Lawo’s mc² consoles in public broadcasting, opera houses, and theaters significantly eases the transition for our graduates into professional careers.”

The high-performance mc²36 MkII provides 256 processing channels at 48 and 96 kHz, alongside an I/O capacity of 864 channels, delivering exceptional flexibility for concert and opera mixing. Its versatility makes it an ideal solution for students learning both music recording and postproduction across diverse scenarios, Lawo said.

With its IP-based architecture and native support for IP Easy/HOME plug-and-play management, the mc²36 MkII integrates seamlessly into MDW’s existing network infrastructure. The console enables straightforward audio-over-IP workflows, including point-to-point stagebox connections, without requiring additional network hardware. Studio B supplements the console’s robust local I/O with a DirectOut Prodigy for expanded connectivity.

“This combination ensures superior sound quality,” said professor Pauline Heister, who oversees the classical audio engineering program.

The mc²36 MkII not only delivers high-quality audio processing for classical music but also offers innovative features vital for education, Lawo said.

Its intuitive interface, featuring color-coded TFT fader strips and touch-sensitive rotary controls, makes it easy for students to navigate, enhancing their learning experience. Full-HD touchscreens provide precise visual feedback, offering a clear overview of audio channels and levels. Additionally, all DAWs can be seamlessly integrated via a secondary monitor.

“With the mc²36 MkII, we provide students with hands-on experience on a state-of-the-art console that equips them for professional audio production while preparing them for the demands of modern theater, music, and broadcast environments,” Döllinger said.

“We observe that our students quickly adapt to operating the mc²36 MkII while also developing critical problem-solving skills as they configure complex routings or network connections in applying logical thinking. This provides ideal preparation for future challenges in their careers,” added Professor Heister.

Configured at Lawo’s facility in Rastatt, Germany, the mc²36 MkII was delivered in June, installed in July and fully integrated into MDW’s infrastructure by August through a collaborative effort.

The Lawo mc²36 console completes the Institute of Composition, Sound, and Music Production’s comprehensive educational offerings. While Studio C features an analog console and Studio A employs a controller-based setup, Studio B now fulfills the goal of training students on a high-end digital console with Lawo’s technology.