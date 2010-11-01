McGowan Named IMT VP



Integrated Media Technologies (IMT) Inc. recently named Tom McGowan as their vice president of business development.



A veteran of the sales game, McGowan recently held the same position with Enterprise Vision Technologies and was also CEO of Quantel North America from 2007-2008, where he reportedly gave the company its first profitable years since 1999. Before that McGowan was director of broadcast sales at Avid where he received awards for outstanding sales two years in a row.



McGowan is also involved in the entertainment community, having been a chairman to a variety of subcommittees under the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Technical Emmy Committee.



A full service digital media systems integrator, IMT provides products and technology from over 100 vendors worldwide. Their portfolio includes many Fortune 500 companies in markets including hospitality, healthcare, government, defense, media, entertainment and sports.



